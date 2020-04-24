Court Docs: Michigan Trainer Paul Schmidt Knew of Alleged Robert Anderson Abuse

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Two former University of Michigan football players said in court documents filed Friday that head athletic trainer Paul Schmidt and another employee of the school knew about the alleged sexual misconduct by former Wolverines team doctor Robert Anderson.

ESPN's Dan Murphy reported the allegations were made in the latest filings against Anderson, who's accused of unnecessary rectal exams and "excessive genital fondling" during 35 years at Michigan. He died in 2008.

"It was always just, like, 'Hey, go see Dr. A. Go drop your drawers.' I specifically remember Schmidty's laugh about it," one player said. "Like I can see him doing it. Murph was a little more quiet. I definitely remember Schmidty laughin' and cacklin' about it."

The full name of the employee identified as "Murph" wasn't included in the court documents.

Attorney Mick Grewal released a statement about the players' filing Friday:

"The University of Michigan failed them. Failed to protect them, failed to stop an alleged serial predator. We represent and have spoken with over 100 survivors, including professional and collegiate football players, wrestlers, golfers, hockey players, pilots and people from all walks of life and the pattern is the same. Over the last four decades, multiple employees at the university, including assistant AD Paul Schmidt could have stopped Anderson."

Murphy also provided a statement from Michigan spokesman Rick Fitzgerald.

"The university has confidence in the independent investigation now underway by the WilmerHale law firm," Fitzgerald said. "This firm has deep expertise to conduct a thorough and unflinching review of the facts—wherever they may lead."

Michigan announced the launch of an independent investigation Feb. 19 after the university's police department looked into allegations against Anderson ranging from the 1970s through the 1990s.

School president Mark Schlissel commented on the initial findings:

"The allegations that were reported are disturbing and very serious. We promptly began a police investigation and cooperated fully with the prosecutor's office. As part of our commitment to understanding what happened and inform any changes we might need to make, we now are taking the next step to reach out to determine who else might be affected or have additional information to share. Every person in our community should expect to feel safe and supported."

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office declined to pursue criminal charges in the case because of Anderson's death.