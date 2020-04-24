Video: Watch Bill Belichick Approve Patriots' 2020 NFL Draft Trade with Chargers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots were scheduled to make their first pick in the 2020 NFL draft at No. 23 on Thursday night, but they instead traded the selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for choices in the second (No. 37) and third (No. 71) rounds.

Head coach Bill Belichick, who also serves as the Pats' general manager, gave final approval of the deal:

The Chargers chose Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray with the pick.

The Pats are now slated to get on the clock with the fifth choice in the second round when the draft resumes Friday night, and the team has a total of 13 picks overall.

Belichick and the Patriots, of course, are no strangers to trading down to acquire additional selections:

There was a run on wide receivers—one of the Pats' most pressing needs—with six taken in the top 25, and there wasn't a definitive first-round tight end in this year's class.

Quarterback would have been the other option. Jordan Love was taken by the Green Bay Packers at No. 26, but the Patriots' level of interest in him was unclear, and there's still a solid group of second-tier QBs available heading into Day 2.

Belichick and Co. will be busy Friday, with five projected choices over the next two rounds.