Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Turned Down 3 Trades to Draft CeeDee Lamb

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn't going to let the opportunity to select CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL draft pass, regardless of how many teams wanted to move up in the first round.

Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Jones said the Cowboys received three "worthwhile trade offers" for the No. 17 pick but ultimately decided to stay in the spot for the Oklahoma star.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

