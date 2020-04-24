Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Turned Down 3 Trades to Draft CeeDee Lamb

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 27: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn't going to let the opportunity to select CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL draft pass, regardless of how many teams wanted to move up in the first round.  

Per USA Today's Jori Epstein, Jones said the Cowboys received three "worthwhile trade offers" for the No. 17 pick but ultimately decided to stay in the spot for the Oklahoma star. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Cowboys Didn't Interview CeeDee; Expected Him to Be Gone

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Didn't Interview CeeDee; Expected Him to Be Gone

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jones: 'High Value' on Chaisson Before Lamb Pick

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jones: 'High Value' on Chaisson Before Lamb Pick

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report