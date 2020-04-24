Stephen Jones: Cowboys Didn't Interview CeeDee Lamb; Expected Him to Be Gone

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) before an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It turns out the Dallas Cowboys were just as surprised as everyone else that CeeDee Lamb was still on the board when they selected the Oklahoma wide receiver No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. 

Per NFL Network's Jane Slater, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team never interviewed Lamb because they didn't expect to have a chance to select him. 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

