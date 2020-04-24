Andy Reid Says Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is Better Than Brian Westbrook on Film

Andy Reid Says Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is Better Than Brian Westbrook on FilmApril 24, 2020
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, looked better on film than Brian Westbrook, who earned two Pro Bowl selections under Reid's guidance with the Philadelphia Eagles.
James Palmer of the NFL Network provided the tidbit after Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire with the final pick of the opening round Thursday night:
