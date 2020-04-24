Andy Reid Says Clyde Edwards-Helaire Is Better Than Brian Westbrook on Film

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the team's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, looked better on film than Brian Westbrook, who earned two Pro Bowl selections under Reid's guidance with the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Palmer of the NFL Network provided the tidbit after Kansas City selected Edwards-Helaire with the final pick of the opening round Thursday night:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

