NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on DeMar DeRozan, Jordan Clarkson, Hornets

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

DeMar DeRozan has been a solid NBA player over the past decade. Whether it's been with the Toronto Raptors or San Antonio Spurs, he's been a prolific scoring option for his team.

DeRozan was having a great season in his second year with the Spurs before the NBA was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. And if he's back in San Antonio next season, he will likely continue to be a key contributor. But will he return to the Spurs?

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding potential free-agency storylines this offseason.

What's Next for DeRozan, Spurs?

Whether DeMar DeRozan is back with the Spurs next season is in the 30-year-old guard's hands. He has a player option for the 2020-21 campaign worth $27.74 million, so he can opt to remain with San Antonio if he chooses.

According to Matthew Tynan of The Athletic, it's unlikely that DeRozan would decline that option because of the value of the contract. Tynan noted that the former Raptor will either play the final season of the deal with the Spurs or they could decide to trade him.

That latter situation could be unlikely, however, based on San Antonio's motives as an organization.

"As long as [head coach] Gregg Popovich is on the bench, they will try to win," Tynan wrote. "They may not go into a season expecting to win a title, but they're going to try to win games. Coaches demand it, executives demand it, ownership demands it and, of course, the fans do, too. They've become accustomed to it for far too long."

So there's a good chance that DeRozan will be with the Spurs next season. And that could be a positive for San Antonio considering he is averaging 22.2 points and shooting a career-best 52.6 percent from the field this season.

Clarkson Likely to Remain in Utah?

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

After getting traded to the Utah Jazz in December, Jordan Clarkson has been a solid contributor off the bench. In 34 games, he averaged 22.1 points a contest while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.

However, that could be it for Clarkson's time with the Jazz if the season doesn't resume, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

There may be a strong chance, though, that Utah looks to bring back the 27-year-old guard. He's been a valuable sixth man, and according to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz should be able to offer him "money, years and a defined role" moving forward. He continued:

"If you add all of that up, chances seem good that the Jazz keep Clarkson in the fold. He will be a priority, and having his bird rights and the ability to go beyond the salary cap to try and keep him is an advantage."

It's easy to see why the Jazz and Clarkson would both be interested in working out a deal for at least the next few seasons. Don't be surprised if the guard, who has already played for three teams in his career, gets some stability in Utah.

Hornets Coach Acknowledges Offseason Needs

John Amis/Associated Press

Although the Charlotte Hornets were on track to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight year when the season was suspended, they have got some solid young players who should help them get their franchise on the right track. The last time they won a playoff series was the 2001-02 season, and they have only reached the postseason three times since.

According to Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer, Hornets head coach James Borrego is aware of his team's biggest needs heading into the offseason, noting they could target rim protection, another playmaker and more shooting.

The last of those is a noticeable need for Charlotte considering it ranks last in the NBA in points per game (102.9) and field-goal percentage (43.4).

"In my system, we can never have enough shooting," Borrego said, per Bonnell. "That's something we will continue to address because that makes the game easier for everybody."

The Hornets should have an early pick in the draft, but they will also likely need to utilize free agency to help address some of these needs. There should be some salary-cap space to make some decent moves too, so some notable transactions could go down in North Carolina this summer.