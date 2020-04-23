Jalen Reagor's Fantasy Outlook After Eagles Select WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled one of the biggest surprises in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by selecting Jalen Reagor, but the receiver could still have a significant impact as a fantasy player next season.

Based on outside projections, this selection at No. 21 overall was a significant reach.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Reagor as the 49th-best player in the class and the No. 10 receiver even though he was the fourth player eventually taken at his position.

It's also hard to get excited about his numbers this past season since he had just 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns. Justin Jefferson, who went one pick later to the Minnesota Vikings, had 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 scores.

Still, college production doesn't mean everything, especially considering Reagor was in one of the worst passing offenses in FBS last year.

The 5'11" wideout also has good speed, running a 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at the NFL combine. He showcased impressive athleticism with a 42" vertical jump and an 11'6" broad jump, both second-best at the position.

That gives him a lot of upside for when he sees more reliable quarterback play, which he should get with Carson Wentz.

There will also be no shortage of opportunity going forward on a team that had zero receivers with 500 receiving yards in 2019. Nelson Agholor also departed in free agency, leaving a lot of open snaps.

Reagor will have to compete for time with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, while tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert will also have big roles in the passing attack, but the rookie should see a lot of targets in 2020. He could be a sleeper in fantasy drafts and a WR3 by the end of the season.