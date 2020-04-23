John Elway: Broncos 'Were Hoping' Jerry Jeudy Would Be Available at No. 15

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jerry Jeudy slid a bit in the 2020 NFL draft, but the Denver Broncos were thrilled to scoop him up at No. 15.

"We were hoping he was going to be there," general manager John Elway said after the pick on Broncos TV, via Aric DiLalla of the team's official site. "It was a long couple hours."

Elway added his evaluation on Twitter:

The Alabama product had 2,478 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons, which could lead to success at the next level.

"He comes in with a lot of experience already having played in the SEC and played against great competition," Elway added, per DiLalla. "... Obviously he's going to be on the opposite side from Courtland [Sutton]."

Jeudy was a highly regarded player throughout college, winning the 2018 Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football. His skill set made him the top receiver and No. 5 overall player in the class, according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

The rest of the league didn't feel the same way Thursday, as he fell out of the top 10. Meanwhile, the the Las Vegas Raiders took his Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III, with the No. 12 overall pick.

Denver was the winner in Elway's mind, adding an elite weapon to the offense alongside Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton, tight end Noah Fant and others.

His presence will certainly help the development of young quarterback Drew Lock.