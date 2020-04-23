Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says His Car Was Destroyed by Tornado in March

Uncredited/Associated Press

Car dealerships in Miami beware. New Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in need of some service.

The No. 5 overall pick on Thursday night told reporters his ride was recently destroyed by a tornado that hit his Nashville apartment in March.

Tagovailoa spent most of his draft prep working with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer in Tennessee. On the night of March 2, the state was rocked by a cluster of tornados that reached the new Dolphin's apartment complex.

Tagovailoa made it through the storms uninjured. His car did not.

Getting a new set of wheels should be a relatively easy fix moving forward. The quarterback is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $30 million over four years.

Of course, there will be plenty of dealerships hoping to put Tagovailoa in a local commercial, too. His toughest decision may just be picking which one he wants to go with.