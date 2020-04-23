Tua Tagovailoa to Dolphins: Projecting No. 5 Pick's Contract with Miami

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's dislocated hip didn't hurt his earning power right out of the gate in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins selected the Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Tagovailoa's representatives will need to hammer out some of the finer details in his rookie contract, but broad terms of his deal are largely locked in through the collective bargaining agreement.

He's set to receive a $19.6 million signing bonus and $30.3 million over four years, per Over the Cap. Here's a breakdown of his annual salary-cap hits:

2020 : $ 5,504,625

: $ 2021 : $ 6,880,781



: $ 2022 : $ 8,256,937

: $ 2023: $ 9,633,093

Tagovailoa announced in January he was entering the draft. At the time, he was roughly two months removed from undergoing surgery on his hip, so his decision carried a level of risk. Any setbacks in his recovery would potentially give teams pause and send him tumbling down draft boards.

With the benefit of hindsight, he obviously made the right choice.

His rehab has gone according to plan, alleviating any immediate fears posed by the hip injury.

"I am extremely pleased," Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain said in March, per Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Chris Cabott, president of the agency representing Tagovailoa, also confirmed he's "fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions."

Still, a fully healthy Tagovailoa without the hip injury might have challenged LSU's Joe Burrow for the No. 1 overall pick. Saying that with 100 percent confidence is impossible, though.

Burrow won a national championship and a Heisman Trophy while throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns as a senior. The Ohio native is also uniquely suited to be the Cincinnati Bengals' franchise quarterback.

There's no doubt Tagovailoa's wallet is a little lighter by virtue of not going first overall.

Burrow is poised to collect a projected $36.2 million over the life of his rookie contract, with a $23.9 million signing bonus.

Some will inevitably posit a smaller contract is a fair trade to avoid starting your NFL career in Cincinnati.