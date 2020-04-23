DeSean Jackson Hints Eagles Will Take Speed WR in 1st Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 21: Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during a game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama defeated Southern Miss 49-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have been widely speculated to be interested in a wide receiver ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. It's a major position of need for the team after last year's group had a notorious case of the drops.

On an Instagram Live chat with free-agent running back LeSean McCoy, Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson said the Eagles could indeed be in the market for a "speedster" the next three nights:

The top four wideouts in this year's draft are the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and LSU's Justin Jefferson. Ruggs, who ran a blazing 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, best fits the "speedster" label. 

Imagining two burners in Jackson and Ruggs for quarterback Carson Wentz is fun, namely for Eagles fans. Less so for opposing secondaries. 

