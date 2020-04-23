Redskins Reportedly Won't Trade No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft Amid Chase Young Rumors

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins don't want to trade out of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft despite heavy interest from other teams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Washington is expected to take former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.