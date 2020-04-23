Redskins Reportedly Won't Trade No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft Amid Chase Young Rumors

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 23, 2020

A Washington Redskins helmet sits on an equipment box prior to an NFL football game between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins don't want to trade out of the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft despite heavy interest from other teams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:  

Washington is expected to take former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

