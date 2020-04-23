Report: Bengals Won't Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in NFL Draft Amid Dolphins Rumors

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 23, 2020

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have circled in on the prospect they want to draft No. 1 overall and no team can talk them out of it, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport: 

While the Bengals are largely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, Rapoport noted multiple teams have inquired about the trading for the first pick to no avail. However, Cincinnati intends to make its selection as scheduled.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

