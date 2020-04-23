Report: Bengals Won't Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in NFL Draft Amid Dolphins Rumors

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have circled in on the prospect they want to draft No. 1 overall and no team can talk them out of it, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

While the Bengals are largely expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, Rapoport noted multiple teams have inquired about the trading for the first pick to no avail. However, Cincinnati intends to make its selection as scheduled.

