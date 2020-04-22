Report: Chase Young 'Too Highly Regarded' for Redskins to Trade No. 2 Draft Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

All signs point to the Washington Redskins taking Ohio State edge-rusher Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports added to those signs on Thursday, reporting Young is considered "too highly regarded" for Washington to deal the selection. That's despite much interest in the No. 2 pick, including from the Atlanta Falcons:

Young had 16.5 sacks in 12 games last season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also reported that the Falcons want to trade up. They covet Florida cornerback CJ Henderson but apparently love Young.

Atlanta sits with the 16th overall pick in the draft, so moving from No. 16 to No. 2 would seem near-impossible unless the Falcons are willing to part with a boatload of future selections.

But it appears to be a moot point anyway as the 'Skins appear determined to take Young. John Keim of ESPN wrote on April 15 that "all signs" point to that happening.

Ben Standig of The Athletic also mocked Young to Washington in The Athletic's beat writer mock draft, noting that the team will not trade down or take a quarterback at No. 2.

Ultimately, NFC East teams outside D.C. are going to have to get used to seeing Young twice a year for the foreseeable future.