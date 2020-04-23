NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Called Bengals to Try to Deal for No. 1 Draft Pick

NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Called Bengals to Try to Deal for No. 1 Draft PickApril 23, 2020
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press
The Miami Dolphins were reportedly rebuffed in their attempts to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins called the Bengals multiple times, but they were told "in no uncertain terms" that Cincinnati had no interest in trading the pick.
The prize, of course, is Joe Burrow.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝
@nfldraftscout reveals his final rankings before the draft Thursday