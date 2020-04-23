NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Called Bengals to Try to Deal for No. 1 Draft Pick

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins were reportedly rebuffed in their attempts to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins called the Bengals multiple times, but they were told "in no uncertain terms" that Cincinnati had no interest in trading the pick.

The prize, of course, is Joe Burrow.

