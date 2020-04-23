Dolphins' Byron Jones Gives Detailed Financial Advice to 2020 NFL Draft Class

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones turned into a pro bono financial advisor for incoming NFL players on Thursday when he outlined advice on how to best utilize their rookie-contract money in a five-tweet series:

Many future NFL pros are about to get paid as the draft kicks off Thursday.

Per Over the Cap, the rookie-wage-scale estimate for the first overall pick's contract is $36,190,146 in total value ($23,880,104 signing bonus).

Even the final section at No. 255 holds an estimated total value of $3,370,492 ($75,492 signing bonus).

The entirety of the total value isn't guaranteed, but all drafted players will have tens of thousands coming their way regardless of whether they go No. 1 or No. 255.

As for Jones, the ex-Dallas Cowboy just signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $46 million guaranteed last month, per Over the Cap.

He and his family are set for generations, but his tweets suggest he could find a successful second career as one of those referenced "credible financial advisors" to players when he hangs up his cleats.