Dolphins' Byron Jones Gives Detailed Financial Advice to 2020 NFL Draft Class

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 23, 2020

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) lines up against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Bears won 31-24. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones turned into a pro bono financial advisor for incoming NFL players on Thursday when he outlined advice on how to best utilize their rookie-contract money in a five-tweet series:

Many future NFL pros are about to get paid as the draft kicks off Thursday.

Per Over the Cap, the rookie-wage-scale estimate for the first overall pick's contract is $36,190,146 in total value ($23,880,104 signing bonus).

Even the final section at No. 255 holds an estimated total value of $3,370,492 ($75,492 signing bonus).

The entirety of the total value isn't guaranteed, but all drafted players will have tens of thousands coming their way regardless of whether they go No. 1 or No. 255.

As for Jones, the ex-Dallas Cowboy just signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $46 million guaranteed last month, per Over the Cap.

He and his family are set for generations, but his tweets suggest he could find a successful second career as one of those referenced "credible financial advisors" to players when he hangs up his cleats.

