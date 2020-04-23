Tom Brady Roasts Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning on Twitter Ahead of 'The Match'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tees off during the first round of Pebble Beach National Pro Am at the Spyglass Hill golf course in Pebble Beach, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 8, 2007.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tom Brady might be out of his element on the golf course, but he is looking confident ahead of The Match.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to pair with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and fellow NFL star Peyton Manning in a golf exhibition for COVID-19 relief next month. He's already starting his trash talk:

Woods also admitted Brady has been sending messages to begin psyching out his opponents.

"I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls," read one of Brady's messages to Woods, per Daniel Rapaport of Golfworld. 

Though Brady will have to prove it on the course, the buildup to The Match is already exciting.  

Related

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Tom already talking trash ahead of The Match in his latest IG post

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady-Phil vs. Tiger-Peyton 🍿

    Tom hints at potential pairings, tweets he’s been ‘waiting 4 years’ for a rematch vs. Peyton ahead of The Match 😂

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Brady-Phil vs. Tiger-Peyton 🍿

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Match Texts Going Off 📱

    Tiger Woods says trash talk has already started in Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning group text

    Golf logo
    Golf

    The Match Texts Going Off 📱

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    The Match is returning on TNT to raise money for COVID-19 relief...and we added two Super Bowl champs. Tap for more info 👀

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger x Phil x Peyton x Brady ⛳️

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report