Tom Brady Roasts Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning on Twitter Ahead of 'The Match'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Tom Brady might be out of his element on the golf course, but he is looking confident ahead of The Match.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to pair with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and fellow NFL star Peyton Manning in a golf exhibition for COVID-19 relief next month. He's already starting his trash talk:

Woods also admitted Brady has been sending messages to begin psyching out his opponents.

"I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls," read one of Brady's messages to Woods, per Daniel Rapaport of Golfworld.

Though Brady will have to prove it on the course, the buildup to The Match is already exciting.