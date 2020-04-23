Report: Giants' Leonard Williams Files Grievance over Franchise Tag Designation

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New York Giants announced defensive tackle Leonard Williams signed his non-exclusive franchise tag on Wednesday, but that positional designation reportedly is up for debate.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Williams filed a grievance over the tag to the NFL Players Association in which he said he is actually a defensive end. Being labeled a defensive end would net him $17.8 million on the tag, while being labeled a defensive tackle would get him $16.1 million.

Citing ESPN's TruMedia system, Field Yates of ESPN noted Williams played just 81 snaps at defensive end last year compared to 560 at defensive tackle.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic provided additional context, noting the New York Jets—where Williams played for the first four full seasons of his career and the first seven games of the 2019 season—designated him a defensive tackle to pay a salary of $11.4 million instead of $14.2 million as a defensive end.

While that happened with the Jets, the grievance would still apply to the Giants for the franchise tag.

Duggan also reported Williams signed the tender when he did so he can participate in New York's offseason program of virtual meetings with a new staff in place with head coach Joe Judge, and "nothing is imminent regarding a long-term agreement."

Williams has experienced a number of ups-and-downs production wise since he entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick of the 2015 NFL draft.

He appeared well on his way to stardom when he tallied 68 tackles, seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a Pro Bowler in his second season, but he notched just two sacks in 2017 and a solid five sacks in 2018.

The USC product managed a mere 0.5 combined sacks in 15 games last year for the Jets and Giants in a season that saw him traded from one New York team to the other.

For now, he is focused on his grievance, but he and the Giants both surely hope there will be more production during the 2020 campaign.