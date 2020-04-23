Rob Gronkowski Thanks Patriots on IG After Buccaneers Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski speaks with members of the media during a news conference ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Fox Sports has hired Rob Gronkowski as an NFL analyst. The network announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, that the former New England Patriots tight end will make his debut during Thursday night's pregame show before the Patriots-New York Giants game. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Before starting the next phase of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski has shared a message of thanks to the New England Patriots.

In an Instagram post, Gronkowski wrote about his time with the Patriots and playing for owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick:

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn't be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.

"New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation

"I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It's an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn't come back to the game unless I'm feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again.

"And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I'm pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I'm back and ready to lay a smack!"

Video Play Button

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

