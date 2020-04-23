Tiger Woods Says 'The Match' Trash Talk Has Started with Phil, Manning, Brady

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Trash talk for The Match between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady has already begun with some cutting messages coming from some of the most accomplished athletes of all time. 

"There has been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth," Woods said Thursday, per Daniel Rapoport of Golfworld. "Whether it's 'I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,' because he has more Super Bowls than my partner. Or, 'I've got more majors than Phil, so I'm gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out."

Mickelson defeated Woods in a one-on-one battle in 2018, but the two will return for a second exhibition match this spring while adding a pair of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. Manning will join Woods while Brady will play with Mickelson.

The competition will help raise money for COVID-19 relief.

In the meantime, it seems the foursome will continue the trash talk well before reaching the first tee.

"We've had banter back and forth, and it's been fantastic," Woods said.

