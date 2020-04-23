Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Hospitalized After Fall at Home

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully was hospitalized Tuesday after he fell at his home, the team announced.

The Dodgers noted the 92-year-old is "resting comfortably."

Scully said, "I won't be doing any more headfirst sliding, I never liked it" in a statement reassuring fans that he is doing OK following the fall.

The iconic broadcaster retired in 2016 following 67 years announcing Dodgers games. It marked the longest any broadcaster worked for a single team, and he became a Los Angeles institution along the way.

In addition to Dodgers games, he called some of the most famous moments in baseball history, including Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th home run, Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series, Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series and Kirk Gibson's home run off Dennis Eckersley in the 1988 World Series.

The Hall of Famer also called Dwight Clark's famous catch in the 1982 NFC Championship Game that propelled the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Scully was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 by Presisdent Barack Obama.

The Dodgers and the city of Los Angeles also renamed Elysian Park Avenue after the legendary broadcaster.