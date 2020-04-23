University of Arizona President Says Fall Football 'Unlikely' Amid COVID-19

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

University of Arizona president Dr. Robert Robbins does not envision college football being played this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on Arizona radio station KVOI-AM (h/t ESPN's Mark Schlabach), Robbins expressed doubt over whether the 2020 season can go on as scheduled: "I'm really concerned about whether we're going to be playing football in the fall. My sense, right now, I just don't see that happening."

Robbins added:

"We're waiting to see what the NCAA does, what the Pac-12 does. As much as I want it, you know, it just seems as though if we do play any football in the fall, it's going to be delayed because I've heard nothing and we're headed to May 1. My hope is we're going to get some clarity on this very soon, but it seems unlikely to me. I'd love to see it happen, but we're waiting every day to get some guidance."

Essentially every major American sports league is shut down currently because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the NBA, MLB and NHL. Coronavirus also prompted the NCAA to cancel the men's and women's basketball tournaments, as well as all spring sports seasons.

