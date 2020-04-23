Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Eagles Not Interested in Redskins OL Despite Report

Tim Daniels
April 23, 2020

Trent Williams #71 of the Washington Redskins
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly not interested in a trade for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams heading into the 2020 NFL draft, which starts Thursday night.

A source told Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk there's "zero truth" to rumors about Philly's interest in Williams.

"He will not be traded to the Eagles," Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported. "I'd put my life on it."

The updates come after Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported Philadelphia was one of four teams, along with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, at the forefront of the Williams trade talks.

                 

