Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Nick Saban Has Been 'Singing Tua's Praises' to NFL Teams

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has reportedly been "singing [the] praises" of Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in conversations with NFL teams ahead of the 2020 draft.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday, but he also noted he doesn't "sense a long line of suitors at the moment" for the Bama quarterback, who slides to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 16 after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft.

