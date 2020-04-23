Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Nick Saban Has Been 'Singing Tua's Praises' to NFL Teams

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) passes down field against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has reportedly been "singing [the] praises" of Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in conversations with NFL teams ahead of the 2020 draft.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday, but he also noted he doesn't "sense a long line of suitors at the moment" for the Bama quarterback, who slides to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 16 after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

