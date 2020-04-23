Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Guru Releases Final Rankings Before Round 1

Mel Kiper 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Guru Releases Final Rankings Before Round 1April 23, 2020
ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his final big board before the first round of the 2020 draft Thursday, with his top 10 listed below:
- Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
- Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
- Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
- Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
It won't be surprising if the 10 players listed above all come off the board in the top 10 of the actual draft, although the order will almost certainly be different.
While Kiper has Burrow at No. 2, he is widely expected to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. That would leave Young for the Washington Redskins at No. 2, although he could also be a trade-up target.
