Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Sarah Logan and More

2 of 4

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Sarah Logan could return to WWE shortly after being given her release as part of the company-wide roster cuts as several people "loudly went to bat for her."

Logan was one of the more surprising cuts on April 15, if only because she had just been on Raw two days earlier in an injury angle with Shayna Baszler.

The real-life wife of The Viking Raiders' Erik, she has long been a solid in-ring worker with the potential to be more of a star for the company but lacked an opportunity to do so. Even when she was one-third of The Riott Squad, she was the one who often ate the pin or submission to put the opposition over.

While it may be best for her to go to the indies and make a star of herself after being mismanaged by WWE Creative, one can only hope she does return to prove those behind the curtain still have some sort of pull with management.