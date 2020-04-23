Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Sarah Logan and MoreApril 23, 2020
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, Sarah Logan and More
In between pay-per-views, the wrestling rumor mill heated up this week, with reports ranging from WWE officials nixing any mention of the company's biggest star to talk of management's dislike for two of the more talented in-ring workers on the roster.
Throw in All Elite Wrestling stars' reactions to the recent mass layoffs in WWE, and there is plenty of buzz going on, even if there haven't been traditional events in months.
Dive deeper into these reports, such as Roman Reigns' place on the no-mention list, with this collection of rumors and speculation.
Commentators Told Not to Mention Roman Reigns?
Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported commentators have been told not to mention Roman Reigns' name at all on any telecast.
Common sense suggests this is merely to keep fans from thinking of Reigns in the event the coronavirus pandemic stretches even longer than expected and The Big Dog cannot/will not compete due to fears surrounding his compromised immune system following cancer treatment.
There has been no suggestion of malice in the decision. While it wouldn't be the first time such motivations affected WWE booking, hopefully Reigns will be greeted with open arms upon his return by management and fans, all of whom should understand why he made the decision he did.
Update on Sarah Logan's Status
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Sarah Logan could return to WWE shortly after being given her release as part of the company-wide roster cuts as several people "loudly went to bat for her."
Logan was one of the more surprising cuts on April 15, if only because she had just been on Raw two days earlier in an injury angle with Shayna Baszler.
The real-life wife of The Viking Raiders' Erik, she has long been a solid in-ring worker with the potential to be more of a star for the company but lacked an opportunity to do so. Even when she was one-third of The Riott Squad, she was the one who often ate the pin or submission to put the opposition over.
While it may be best for her to go to the indies and make a star of herself after being mismanaged by WWE Creative, one can only hope she does return to prove those behind the curtain still have some sort of pull with management.
Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler Not Popular with Management?
Former WWE producer Arn Anderson discussed on his podcast, Arn, two Superstars who have long been among the better in-ring workers but not benefited from anything resembling a sustained push: Cesaro and Dolph Ziggler.
Anderson revealed The Swiss Cyborg simply hasn't been a favorite among those in management. When it comes to Ziggler, his lack of support high up is the result of his outspokenness in interviews and on social media.
Somehow, it isn't at all surprising that WWE management would not support the two for reasons that are silly and detrimental to the company’s ability to create stars. Ziggler and Cesaro both have all the tools necessary to be at the top of the card.
To have their career trajectories tied to management either not liking them or being upset over their willingness to voice their displeasure is so WWE that it makes sense why the company is floundering in ratings when it should be thriving at this time of uncertainty and sports repeats.
The pettiness behind the scenes sometimes sounds more like that of a high school cafeteria than a publicly traded professional wrestling company.
AEW Reaction to WWE Roster Cuts
Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Ringside News) reported there was a lot of unease among AEW stars after WWE executed their mass layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but he added that Tony Khan has been an exceptional leader through it all and has taken care of his talent.
It is nice to hear the positives coming from AEW, if only because the last week or two has been so immensely negative for WWE's Vince McMahon.
That Khan has taken the role of leader, easing the tensions among his talent and taking care of those who need it, is reflective of a boss who people will want to work for; one who doesn't rule with an iron fist at a time when that is the last thing his employees need.
How Khan continues to handle things at this time, and the roster's appreciation for it, will eventually determine how many more stars disenfranchised by the WWE experience turn to AEW to continue their careers.