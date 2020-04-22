NFL Draft Rumors: Alabama Coaches Praised Henry Ruggs III More Than Jerry Jeudy

Harry How/Getty Images

Albert Breer of The MMQB held a Periscope Q&A session with fans on the eve of the NFL draft and discussed Alabama's two first-round wideout prospects in Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy is higher on most big boards, but Breer dropped the following remark (1:15 timestamp): "One little nugget I can give you guys. I've heard the Alabama coaches have actually spoken higher of him than they have of Jerry Jeudy. Just something to file away for teams who have got connections to that staff."

Jeudy and Ruggs are both highly regarded anywhere you look. Of note, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranks Jeudy fifth on his big board, while Ruggs sits 11th.

Regarding Ruggs, Breer said that he had him going to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 13 overall, noting that he was the perfect fit for head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Miller ranks Jeudy as the best route-runner and top day-one starter in the current wide receiver group, which contains 10 players in his top 50.

He also lists Ruggs as having the best speed. Like Breer, Miller made the connection between the 49ers and Ruggs, calling the 'Bama wideout's potential match with San Francisco as the best scheme fit in the group.

Teams probably can't go wrong with drafting either prospect, who were both productive in college. Jeudy snagged 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2019 season.

Ruggs' big-play ability shined through during his final year in Tuscaloosa, averaging 18.6 yards per reception (40 catches, 746 yards, seven touchdowns).

Miller has Ruggs going 12th overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, with Jeudy going one pick later to the 49ers.