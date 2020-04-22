Dick Vitale Thanks Bill Belichick for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Joining Bucs

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College basketball personality and Tampa Bay, Florida, resident Dick Vitale is fired up about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

"There it is—Brady to Gronkowski!" he said during an interview with TMZ Sports. "Super Bowl, here we come!"

He then thanked New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"Thank you, Bill! Thank you!" he said. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for making us get these two guys to wear Bucs uniforms!"

Vitale is so pumped about those additions he even took a celebratory dip Tuesday:

He also thought the Bucs were close to being contenders even before the duo joined the team.

"Let me tell you this, we weren't a team without talent. That [2019] team could have won I believe 10 games last year," he said. "... They lost heartbreakers. Missed a chip-shot field goal to win the game against the Giants, so many times marching to wrap the game up and there's a pick-six the other way that psychologically breaks your team down. So getting a guy like Brady and Gronkowski, I think you change that."