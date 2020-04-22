Dick Vitale Thanks Bill Belichick for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Joining Bucs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 09: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Dons 81-77. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

College basketball personality and Tampa Bay, Florida, resident Dick Vitale is fired up about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

"There it is—Brady to Gronkowski!" he said during an interview with TMZ Sports. "Super Bowl, here we come!"

He then thanked New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

"Thank you, Bill! Thank you!" he said. "Thank you, from the bottom of my heart for making us get these two guys to wear Bucs uniforms!"

Vitale is so pumped about those additions he even took a celebratory dip Tuesday:

He also thought the Bucs were close to being contenders even before the duo joined the team.

"Let me tell you this, we weren't a team without talent. That [2019] team could have won I believe 10 games last year," he said. "... They lost heartbreakers. Missed a chip-shot field goal to win the game against the Giants, so many times marching to wrap the game up and there's a pick-six the other way that psychologically breaks your team down. So getting a guy like Brady and Gronkowski, I think you change that."

Video Play Button

Related

    Joe Burrow Says He Could Play in the NBA 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Joe Burrow Says He Could Play in the NBA 👀

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chase Young 'Too Highly Regarded' for Redskins to Trade No. 2 Draft Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chase Young 'Too Highly Regarded' for Redskins to Trade No. 2 Draft Pick

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Peyton Manning Says He Does Not Plan to Pursue NFL Coaching Job

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Peyton Manning Says He Does Not Plan to Pursue NFL Coaching Job

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk 'Wasn't Done' Before Retiring from Patriots, NFL, Says AFC Exec

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Gronk 'Wasn't Done' Before Retiring from Patriots, NFL, Says AFC Exec

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report