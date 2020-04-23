NBA Draft 2020: Latest Mock Draft for the Best Prospects Atop Round 1

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The early forecasts for the 2020 NBA draft class aren't great.

On the surface, it appears light on both star power and depth. But history tells us it will produce a couple of All-Stars. Even the 2000 talent grab—widely considered one of the worst in history—sent three different players to the world's greatest pickup game.

In a class like this, where there aren't glaring gaps between the top prospects and those pushed further down the board, stars can rise from almost anywhere. That said, a handful of players occupy the early spots on nearly every mock for a reason.

We'll spotlight those players below, after running through our latest trade-free mock first round.

2020 NBA Mock Draft

1. Golden State Warriors: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland Cavaliers: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

5. Detroit Pistons: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

6. New York Knicks: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

7. Chicago Bulls: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

8. Charlotte Hornets: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington Wizards: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

10. Phoenix Suns: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

11. San Antonio Spurs: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C, Olympiacos

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

18. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Green, SG/SF, Arizona

19. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

20. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

21. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

23. Miami Heat: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

24. Utah Jazz: Leandro Bolmaro, SG/SF, Barcelona

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Robert Woodard, SF, Mississippi State

26. Boston Celtics: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto Raptors: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

A thin player pool makes it easier to stomach Anthony Edwards' weak spots, especially since his strengths are among the toughest to coax out of a player.

His 6'5", 225-pound frame is built for the NBA wing right now, and he won't celebrate his 19th birthday until August. Even if he's still battling some inefficiency, he shows glimpses of high-level shot-creation that, if handled correctly, provide the easiest path to stardom of any player in this class.

As SI.com's Jeremy Woo wrote, it doesn't require a huge stretch of the imagination to see Edwards emerging as in impact, two-way wing:

"In a best-case scenario, Edwards slots into a premium position as a big, strong, shot-creating wing with ability to score at all three levels, and what should eventually become a reliable jump shot. He also has the athletic capacity to defend his position adequately, if not the polish. High-end starters in that vein are among the hardest players to find, and continue to gain value in a fast-paced, perimeter-oriented league."

Edwards cleared the 30-point mark three different times and totaled 20-plus points in 13 of his 32 contests. He also snagged seven or more rebounds eight different times and had 10 games with at least four assists.

His skills need a lot of maturing, and scouts have to project how much his decision-making and shot-selection can improve. But his age, athleticism and potential should be enough to garner him the first ticket to the podium.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

The final selection order could go a long way toward determining James Wiseman's draft slot.

There aren't a ton of teams in the big-man market, which doesn't generate nearly as much buzz as it once did. A lot of the lottery participants already have at least capable players manning the 5, and a few have already found their long-term solutions.

But those with underwhelming options at center will have to give Wiseman serious consideration. He was the highest-rated recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports, and the same size-athleticism combo still makes him one of the most physically impressive players in this draft.

How much is that worth on draft night? Again, it depends on who is making the call. As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted, "I've spoken with NBA executives who have Wiseman first, and others who have him ranked outside of the top 10."

If Wiseman can harness his three-point shot, he could offer an interesting blend of interior finishing, floor spacing, shot-blocking and rebounding. But if his offensive arsenal never expands, his interior play can only carry him so far in the modern game.

LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

LaMelo Ball might be both the most recognizable player in this draft and a mysterious prospect. How is that possible? Well, his family has its own reality show, and his pre-NBA career included stops in Lithuania, Australia and the short-lived Junior Basketball Association.

He's clearly a gifted passer, and his 6'7" size only enhances that skill. His creativity and flair suggest a natural talent for table-setting, and he can make any pass with either hand.

But he's also been prone to inefficient shooting and defensive indifference, and his less-than-elite explosiveness could hamper his ability to generate scoring chances. Even though he has soft touch on floaters, he often has to hoist difficult shots around the rim due to his lack of burst and strength.

His game is as unique as his basketball odyssey. As B/R's Jonathan Wasserman put it, "there is no one comparison among current NBA players for LaMelo Ball."

An imaginative front office might see limitless potential. More risk-averse evaluators might see too high of a bust chance to risk such an early pick. His outlook runs the gamut from great to below-average, but his NBA run will almost certainly be fascinating to watch.