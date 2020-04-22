Lightning Named in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit by Former Girls Hockey Coach

Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

A 23-year-old woman who worked as a coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning's girls hockey program has filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the NHL franchise.

Anastasia Dawson of the Tampa Bay Times reported the lawsuit's details:

"A former youth hockey coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning says she lost her job after telling the organization's human resources department she was sexually assaulted by a team executive during a company trip, according to a lawsuit.

"The Hillsborough County woman, 23, is seeking punitive damages for post-traumatic stress disorder, back pay to her dismissal August 2018, and reinstatement to her job with the Lightning's community outreach program. She worked as a coach for the girls hockey program.

"According to the lawsuit, the woman began working for the Lightning in 2016 and was repeatedly 'subjected to disparate, discriminatory, and harassing treatment based on her sex.'"

The woman, who was not identified, said that she was sexually assaulted by Lightning community hockey coordinator and University of South Florida associate hockey coach Aaron Humphrey.

Criminal charges have not been filed against him, per Circuit Court Clerks office records obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

