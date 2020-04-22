WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The April 22 episode of NXT marks more than a month of shows without the WWE Universe in attendance.

Due to travel restrictions at the moment, WWE has been running a tournament to crown an interim cruiserweight champion until Jordan Devlin can defend his title again.

This week's show featured more matches in the tourney as Jack Gallagher took on the newcomer, Fantasma, Tony Nese took on Kushida and the recently released Drake Maverick battled Jake Atlas.

The women's division was also in action as Tegan Nox teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart to take on Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.