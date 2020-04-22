WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22April 23, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22
The April 22 episode of NXT marks more than a month of shows without the WWE Universe in attendance.
Due to travel restrictions at the moment, WWE has been running a tournament to crown an interim cruiserweight champion until Jordan Devlin can defend his title again.
This week's show featured more matches in the tourney as Jack Gallagher took on the newcomer, Fantasma, Tony Nese took on Kushida and the recently released Drake Maverick battled Jake Atlas.
The women's division was also in action as Tegan Nox teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart to take on Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.
Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez
As soon as the bell rang for the first match, Gonzalez propelled herself across the ring and took out Nox with a boot to the face in one fluid movement.
Blackheart helped her partner regain the upper hand as the show went to a commercial. When we returned, Kai's enforcer had the green-haired grappler in a submission.
Kai played the heel well by not tagging in unless she had an advantage. Nox was only able to get her hands on her former best friend once or twice.
Despite a late rally from Blackheart and Nox, Gonzalez scored the win for her team with a one-armed powerbomb.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Kai has adapted the role of a heel well after spending her entire NXT run as a babyface. She uses dirty tactics and has great facial expressions.
Performing without fans is still harder for some talents than others. Blackheart is a lot of fun to watch but her shtick would be better if she had a crowd around her.
Gonzalez is still new but is already establishing a reputation as one of the tougher stars in the division. This was a solid match but it didn't do much to stand out.