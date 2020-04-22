Vikings Trade Rumors: Redskins OT Trent Williams Pursued in Last Month

Vikings Trade Rumors: Redskins OT Trent Williams Pursued in Last MonthApril 22, 2020
Washington left tackle Trent Williams has reportedly been pursued by the Minnesota Vikings within the last month, "but nothing has really transpired from there," a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.
ESPN's Jenna Laine reported earlier Wednesday that Tampa Bay almost acquired Williams two months ago, "but talks fell through":
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
“A source told ESPN that the Bucs nearly did trade Howard two months ago to the Washington Redskins in exchange for offensive tackle Trent Williams, but talks fell through.” Great info scoop here from Jenna. Lots of other good Howard/Gronk context, too. Read it. https://t.co/bSQsYwylQm
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport additionally reported on Williams' trade market on Wednesday:
It was originally reported on March 5 that the seven-time Pro Bowler had permission from Washington to pursue trade options:
Anderson reported Monday that the Cleveland Browns are "still on the table" as a landing spot for Williams:
ig: josinaanderson @JosinaAnderson
I’m told acquiring Trent Williams is “still on the table” for the #Browns, per source today. "Nothing is imminent or super close right now," but the #Browns are keeping their thumb on the situation--meaning something still may, or may not happen w/Trent before or after the Draft.
Williams would be reunited with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who had served as Washington's offensive line coach from 2015 up until stepping in as interim head coach last October, if he lands in Cleveland.
As for the Vikings, Riley Reiff is Minnesota's left tackle. The 31-year-old is under contract through 2021.
Williams has not played since the 2018 campaign. The 31-year-old held out to begin last season over a medical dispute with Washington's team doctors:
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Trent Williams issues with Skins are not financial at all according to numerous sources with knowledge of the situation. He's told teammates he has demanded a trade or his release from the club due to their handling of his recent medical situation. Has vowed not to play for them
The 2010 fourth overall pick eventually reported to the team in late October, but he only did so to ensure his pay wasn't lost for the entire season. He never intended to play.
Williams has one year remaining on his five-year, $68 million contract. Per Spotrac, he is owed $12.5 million in base salary with a $14.5 million cap hit next season.
Gronk Talks Comeback
▪ Said Brady lured him to Tampa ▪ Called Belichick best coach of all time ▪ Tap in for full comments ➡️