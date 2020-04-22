Vikings Trade Rumors: Redskins OT Trent Williams Pursued in Last Month

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington left tackle Trent Williams has reportedly been pursued by the Minnesota Vikings within the last month, "but nothing has really transpired from there," a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported earlier Wednesday that Tampa Bay almost acquired Williams two months ago, "but talks fell through":

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport additionally reported on Williams' trade market on Wednesday:

It was originally reported on March 5 that the seven-time Pro Bowler had permission from Washington to pursue trade options:

Anderson reported Monday that the Cleveland Browns are "still on the table" as a landing spot for Williams:

Williams would be reunited with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who had served as Washington's offensive line coach from 2015 up until stepping in as interim head coach last October, if he lands in Cleveland.

As for the Vikings, Riley Reiff is Minnesota's left tackle. The 31-year-old is under contract through 2021.

Williams has not played since the 2018 campaign. The 31-year-old held out to begin last season over a medical dispute with Washington's team doctors:

The 2010 fourth overall pick eventually reported to the team in late October, but he only did so to ensure his pay wasn't lost for the entire season. He never intended to play.

Williams has one year remaining on his five-year, $68 million contract. Per Spotrac, he is owed $12.5 million in base salary with a $14.5 million cap hit next season.