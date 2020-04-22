Rick Carlisle Jokes About Video of Him vs. Michael Jordan in 'The Last Dance'

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle went the self-deprecating route after he was briefly featured in the ESPN documentary, The Last Dance.

"There must have been an exhaustive search to find footage of me actually PLAYING in an NBA playoff game," Carlisle said in a text to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Carlisle was guarding Michael Jordan in the Boston Celtics' opening game against the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 1986 playoffs. Jordan fakes to Carlisle's left before blowing by him on the baseline for a right-handed dunk.

Compounding matters, one of the commentators said during the broadcast that "Carlisle just wants his mommy."

At least one of his players was watching the episode:

Carlisle spent three seasons with the Celtics and averaged 7.9 minutes over his 157 appearances.

Jordan may have gotten the better of him in Game 1, but Carlisle had the last laugh as the Celtics ultimately celebrated their third title in six years later that summer.