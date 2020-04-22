Ron Rivera's Wife, Daughter to Assist HC During Redskins' Virtual NFL Draft

Ron Rivera's Wife, Daughter to Assist HC During Redskins' Virtual NFL DraftApril 22, 2020
Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera is enlisting the help of his family for the 2020 NFL draft this week.
Rivera broke down his home setup for the virtual event in a Twitter video, produced by his daughter, Courtney:
Ron Rivera @RiverboatRonHC
You lead from the front and by example – lessons learned from my father’s experience in the @USArmy. It has guided me through life and to my job as new HC of the @redskins. Thanks to @USAA for sharing our behind-the-scenes look @ #NFLDraft prep #SaluteToService #HTTR #USAAPartner https://t.co/KW4f4gkLeB
According to John Keim of ESPN, Courtney works for Washington's social media team, but she and Rivera's wife, Stephanie, will take notes during the draft while crossing off names as they come off the board.
"It's teamwork, just like in the military," Ron Rivera said. "Everyone in the house will be doing something."
