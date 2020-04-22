Ron Rivera's Wife, Daughter to Assist HC During Redskins' Virtual NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera is enlisting the help of his family for the 2020 NFL draft this week.

Rivera broke down his home setup for the virtual event in a Twitter video, produced by his daughter, Courtney:

According to John Keim of ESPN, Courtney works for Washington's social media team, but she and Rivera's wife, Stephanie, will take notes during the draft while crossing off names as they come off the board.

"It's teamwork, just like in the military," Ron Rivera said. "Everyone in the house will be doing something."

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

