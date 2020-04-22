Isaiah Todd: Was a 'No-Brainer' to Sign G League Contract over Going to Michigan

Photo Credit: Nick Koza, 247Sports

Isaiah Todd's decision to decommit from the Michigan Wolverines and pursue the NBA G League's new pathway to the sport's highest level was apparently not difficult.

Todd appeared on NBA TV's NBA GameTime on Tuesday and said as much (h/t Adam Zagoria of Forbes).

"About two weeks before I made a college decision, I got a call, and then it was kind of like irrefusable," he said. "It just sounded perfect, and it sounded like a no-brainer, and I felt bad when I knew that was kind of the way I was going to go, thinking about the Michigan fans. But I had to do what's best for my family."

