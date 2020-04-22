Video: The Rock Sends Congratulatory Message to Triple H on 25 Years with WWE

Don Feria/Associated Press

On the heels of Triple H's 25th anniversary with WWE, the Game received a message of congratulations from one of his greatest rivals.

In a video message, The Rock praised Triple H for helping him out early in his career and recalled fond memories of the many matches they had in the squared circle:

It's impossible to tell the story of The Rock or Triple H in WWE without discussing their epic rivalry that began in the summer of 1998, culminating with their ladder match for the intercontinental championship at SummerSlam that helped springboard both superstars to main event status.

In the year 2000, Triple H and The Rock traded the WWE championship four different times from January through October.

WWE will officially celebrate 25 years of Triple H on Friday night during SmackDown.