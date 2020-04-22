Video: The Rock Sends Congratulatory Message to Triple H on 25 Years with WWE

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 22, 2020

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Dwayne the Rock Johnson stares off against WWE superstar Triple H at WrestleMania 31 on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, CA. WrestleMania broke the Levi’s Stadium attendance record at 76,976 fans from all 50 states and 40 countries. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE)
Don Feria/Associated Press

On the heels of Triple H's 25th anniversary with WWE, the Game received a message of congratulations from one of his greatest rivals.  

In a video message, The Rock praised Triple H for helping him out early in his career and recalled fond memories of the many matches they had in the squared circle:

It's impossible to tell the story of The Rock or Triple H in WWE without discussing their epic rivalry that began in the summer of 1998, culminating with their ladder match for the intercontinental championship at SummerSlam that helped springboard both superstars to main event status. 

In the year 2000, Triple H and The Rock traded the WWE championship four different times from January through October. 

WWE will officially celebrate 25 years of Triple H on Friday night during SmackDown. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Best Feuds for Boxing Star Tyson Fury's Potential WWE Return

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Best Feuds for Boxing Star Tyson Fury's Potential WWE Return

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Mock Draft 2020: B/R Staff Picks New Rosters and Fantasy Books PPV

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Mock Draft 2020: B/R Staff Picks New Rosters and Fantasy Books PPV

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk's Top WWE Moments After Returning to NFL in Buccs Trade

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Gronk's Top WWE Moments After Returning to NFL in Buccs Trade

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Says Gronk Must Defend Title 'At All Times' After NFL Return

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Says Gronk Must Defend Title 'At All Times' After NFL Return

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report