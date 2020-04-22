Tua Tagovailoa on NFL Draft Criticism, Rumors: 'I've Dealt with Adversity'

John Amis/Associated Press

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's become accustomed to the types of hurdles he's faced leading up to the 2020 NFL draft.

Tagovailoa told Mike Jones of USA Today he's faced roadblocks throughout his life and football journey:

"I would say that's been my entire life: adversity. I've dealt with adversity for as long as I could remember. I had to deal with it in high school when my grandfather passed away. I had to deal with it in college my freshman year when my grandmother passed away.

"And then my sophomore year, I ended up getting injured with my knee and ankle, and then the following year, it was the same thing. ... The biggest thing with adversity has been, 'What's next? What can you do to better the situation and move forward from it?'"

