Bucks' George Hill Says Wife's 85-Year-Old Grandmother 'Beat' Coronavirus

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill said Tuesday his wife's 85-year-old grandmother was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus, but she's since overcome the disease.

"By the grace of God, she beat it," Hill told reporters.

He added: "It just kind of gives you a sense of where life is. Sometimes we take things for granted and things can go sideways by the snap of a finger."

Hill explained wife's grandmother dealt with chills, a "really high" fever and lost her senses of taste and smell while dealing with COVID-19. He noted she "didn't eat for a while" but was eventually able to recover.

The 33-year-old Indiana native added he's been spending his time in San Antonio during the pandemic.

Hill told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he's "50-50" about the 2019-20 NBA season eventually resuming, saying the decision should be based on the "best decision for not just us as athletes, but us as human beings, us as a whole world, I think that's the best thing:"

"Basketball's just something temporary that we do and we're blessed to do, but life is way more precious than this ball that we play. If that's the case, they cancel the season, yes as an athlete I will be upset, but at the same time, we can't do anything about it. I think it will be the best decision for that. If we play, I'm excited to play again and get back on that court. I think we had something special going and would love to finish it. But like I said, life itself is way more precious than this game that we're playing and I just want everyone to stay safe and go from there."

The Bucks owned the best record in the NBA at 53-12 when the campaign was halted.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said last week "everything is on the table," but there's no timetable when the league will decide how to move forward.