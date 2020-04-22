Vikings GM on Stefon Diggs Trade: MIN Had 'No Intention' to Deal WR in February

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Tuesday that the decision to trade wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills this offseason was not premeditated.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Spielman backed up what he stated at the NFL Scouting Combine in February about having no plans to trade Diggs but noted that Buffalo's offer was too good to pass up:

"We had no intention of trading Diggs at the combine. He was a great player for us. He was great in the community. But then there was an opportunity, a business opportunity, that came up as this evolved that we felt was both good for Stefon and was for us, and we decided to go ahead and make the trade, but we'll always appreciate everything that Stefon has done for us here in Minnesota and wish him nothing but the best."

Despite the fact that Diggs is just 26 and coming off the two best years of his career, Minnesota sent him and a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Bills for first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in 2020 and a 2021 fourth-round pick to complete the trade last month.

