Knicks Legend Walt Frazier Defends Michael Jordan Critique from 'The Last Dance'

A 1984 clip used in the ESPN 10-part documentary series The Last Dance, which covers Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, captures New York Knicks legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier saying Jordan couldn't "carry a team" because he wasn't seven feet tall.

Jordan eventually led the Bulls to six titles in eight years, and Marc Berman of the New York Post caught up with Frazier soon after the comments aired.

"Early on, I wasn't that familiar with him in college," Frazier told Berman regarding the remarks. "Anyone who plays for Dean Smith, he holds them back. Vince Carter, [James] Worthy. You never know the versatility of these guys when they play for North Carolina. He keeps them in a team system. No one knew he was going to do what he did."

The Bulls took Jordan third overall out of UNC in the 1984 draft.

