Fantasy Alert: Brandin Cooks Trade 'Vote of Confidence' for Rams' Josh Reynolds

The Los Angeles Rams believe in Josh Reynolds as a No. 3 receiver. So much so that they were comfortable trading Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans, as head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

"In a lot of ways, it's a big vote of confidence to what we feel like Josh is capable of, of continuing to ascend to," he told reporters. "He's stepped in and been a starter and he's got the ability to play really our X or Z, he can play in the slot. I think, really, we just feel like he's a capable starting receiver if you're getting into some of those three-receiver sets."

That bodes well for Reynolds' fantasy football outlook, though it's also worth noting that he very well could be the team's fourth option in the passing game. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods are Jared Goff's favorite targets, while tight end Tyler Higbee out-produced Cooks last season.

Those three put up big numbers last year.

Kupp: 94 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 scores

Woods: 90 receptions for 1,134 yards and two scores

Higbee: 69 receptions for 734 yards and three scores

The team also has Gerald Everett, meaning it could rely on two-TE sets, even on passing downs.

All of this means it's important to maintain realistic expectations with Reynolds. It's unlikely he's going to out-produce Kupp, Woods or Higbee. Keep in mind that his best season came in 2018, when he caught 29 passes for 402 yards and five scores. Kupp also missed the second half of that season after tearing his ACL.

But in the six games he played after Kupp's injury, Reynolds caught 22 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Solid numbers.

He's going to see more snaps and targets with Cooks gone, no doubt. He's a solid sleeper pick as your WR4 or WR5. The fact that he should be the Rams' third wideout, barring them adding another receiver before the season, bodes well for his production.

Just don't overvalue him. He may be an occasional flex option, but L.A. has enough weapons in the passing game to keep him from being much more than that in fantasy football.