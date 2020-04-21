UConn President Clarifies Remarks About Fall Sports Likely Being Canceled

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas issued a statement clarifying he has no "inside knowledge" that fall sports will be canceled.

The statement, which Yahoo Sports shared, begins with Katsouleas explaining he was speaking to a journalism class at the school and suggested fall sports will likely be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he clarified "This was not based on any inside knowledge or discussions of the subject, and was nothing more than speculation. No decisions have been made about fall sports and when they are made, we will look to the NCAA and our conference to take the lead on those choices."

Katsouleas also said the "hope" is games will be played.

The sports world has largely been on hold for more than a month amid COVID-19 concerns, but one of the most jarring developments in March was when the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.

In addition to spring regular seasons, headlining events such as the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the College World Series were canceled.

There have been no official announcements regarding plans to cancel or postpone football, which is the marquee fall sport across much of the country. College Football Playoff director Bill Hancock told ESPN's Heather Dinich earlier this month, "We're planning on a CFP. That's what our staff is doing as we speak. Planning for it on time."

He also said it was "premature" to speculate about the fate of the season since it starts in the fall and it is only April.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported April 9 that there is "strong conviction" among people "in and around college football" that there will be a 2020 season. However, there is "uncertainty" regarding when that season would happen with "multiple scenarios being debated."

That could mean shortening the season, changing the timeline or perhaps even pushing it back until the beginning of the 2021 calendar year and playing more of a spring season.

College football's immediate future, like much of sports, is still up in the air, but Katsouleas made sure to clarify he does not have any inside information at this time.