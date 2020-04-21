Report: Brett Hundley Sued by Ex-Wife over Domestic Violence Allegations

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley reportedly is being sued by his ex-wife for alleged battery, domestic violence, emotional distress and negligence dating back to January 2016.

According to TMZ Sports, the suit alleges Hundley attacked "Jane Doe," who is identified as his ex-wife in the suit, twice in 2016 and again in 2017 before the two filed for divorce in 2018.

The Cardinals re-signed Hundley to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.04 million, per Spotrac, on March 27.

Hundley, 26, is a Phoenix native who returned to his hometown in 2019 after stops with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The couple met while in college at UCLA and were married in July 2016, per TMZ.

The lawsuit asserts in January 2016, Hundley choked his then-fiancee during an argument in which she broke her ankle. In December of the same year, Hundley allegedly "pushed her through an open garage door" resulting in a back injury. She said in the suit in March 2017 Hundley threw her onto a pool table during an argument in which he repeatedly shoved her.

The quarterback was playing for the Packers during the timeframe the abuse is alleged to have taken place.

Neither Hundley's representatives nor the accuser's lawyer responded to a request for comment by TMZ, which noted it's unclear whether his ex-wife ever reported the alleged abuse, though the police were called by two witnesses to the March 17 argument.

The backup appeared in two games last season, completing 4-of-10 passing attempts for 49 yards and no touchdowns. He was brought back to Arizona to add some depth and stability at quarterback as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and starting QB Kyler Murray continue adapting to life in the NFL.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft, Hundley has started just nine games over five NFL seasons.

No comments have been made by either the NFL or the Cardinals as of Tuesday afternoon.