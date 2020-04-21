Tony Gonzalez Posts Video Joking About NFL Comeback After Rob Gronkowski Trade

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 21, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs' former tight Tony Gonzalez poses with his statue after he was inducted in the Chiefs' Hall of Fame, during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez was inspired by Rob Gronkowski's decision on Tuesday to come out of retirement and join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

"I saw Gronk talking about coming back, and I said to myself, 'Hey, me too, baby,'" Gonzalez joked in the video. "I'm coming back. Kansas City Chiefs. Double tight end set. Me, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins. Great defense. Going back-to-back Super Bowls, baby."

Gronkowski announced his retirement in March 2019 and landed with the Bucs via trade from the New England Patriots:

Brady left New England late last month to sign a two-year contract with Tampa Bay. 

A return would be much more complicated for Gonzalez, who retired back in December 2013. The 44-year-old was a 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro for the Chiefs (1997-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-13).

Gonzalez was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Video Play Button

Related

    Chiefs' Biggest Draft Bust Ever

    This 1983 draft pick is the one KC would take back 👉

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Chiefs' Biggest Draft Bust Ever

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes or Lamar: Who's the New Face of the NFL?

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes or Lamar: Who's the New Face of the NFL?

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Bucs Offense Is SCARY 😱

    Bucs just added Gronk to an offense already loaded with Pro Bowl talent ... tap to see their depth chart 👇

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Offense Is SCARY 😱

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    A Gronk Comeback Could Be Scary 🤯

    Watch his best highlights 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    A Gronk Comeback Could Be Scary 🤯

    NFL Throwback
    via YouTube