Tony Gonzalez Posts Video Joking About NFL Comeback After Rob Gronkowski Trade

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez was inspired by Rob Gronkowski's decision on Tuesday to come out of retirement and join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I saw Gronk talking about coming back, and I said to myself, 'Hey, me too, baby,'" Gonzalez joked in the video. "I'm coming back. Kansas City Chiefs. Double tight end set. Me, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins. Great defense. Going back-to-back Super Bowls, baby."

Gronkowski announced his retirement in March 2019 and landed with the Bucs via trade from the New England Patriots:

Brady left New England late last month to sign a two-year contract with Tampa Bay.

A return would be much more complicated for Gonzalez, who retired back in December 2013. The 44-year-old was a 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro for the Chiefs (1997-2008) and Atlanta Falcons (2009-13).

Gonzalez was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.