Rob Gronkowski's Top WWE Moments After Returning to NFL in Buccaneers Trade

As suddenly as Rob Gronkowski arrived in WWE, he's apparently gone just as quickly.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired the NFL star in a trade with the New England Patriots. The move will presumably force WWE to shelve whatever plans it had for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Tony Maglio of TheWrap reported in March that Gronkowski had signed with the company with the goal of getting him inside the squared circle for a match.

While that may never happen, let's choose to remember the good times.

Gronk Provides a Helping Hand at WrestleMania 33

Years before he officially joined WWE, Gronkowski made his on-screen debut when he interfered in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. He jumped the barricade after Jinder Mahal threw a drink on him at ringside.

The legendary tight end delivered a shoulder block to Mahal as his friend Mojo Rawley went on to win the match.

It wasn't quite Lawrence Taylor beating Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania XI, but it had people talking.

King Corbin Gets Gronk'd

Gronkowski, whom WWE announced as the host for WrestleMania 36, affirmed his transition to wrestling on the March 20 edition of SmackDown.

The segment included a war of words between him and King Corbin. Elias, who was feuding with Corbin, involved himself in the fun and watched as Gronkowski and Rawley combined to punk the King of the Ring winner with one of the oldest playground moves in the book.

Gronk also announced a match between Elias and Corbin for WrestleMania, which the former ultimately won.

Gronkowski Becomes a 2-Sport Champion

Gronkowski began WrestleMania 36 as a mere host, and he ended it as a champion.

Perhaps WWE was attempting to plant the seeds for a future storyline when Rawley beat R-Truth to win the 24/7 title. Gronk was in position to pin R-Truth, only to have his friend yank him away to take the pinfall for himself.

Rawley got his comeuppance later in the show.

The most pressing issue of this entire trade is what happens to the 24/7 championship since the belt remains around the waist of Gronkowski.

Perhaps we'll get to celebrate 24/7 champion Tom Brady one day.