Boise State Coaches Will Be Required to Take Furloughs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Boise State coaches are included in the employee furloughs announced by university president Marlene Tromp on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Idaho Statesman's Ron Counts.



The Idaho Statesman's Katherine Jones had relayed Tromp's internal email disclosing the furloughs for all university faculty and staff, including those on contracts, earning more than $40,000 on Monday.

"I hope our swift action now can help us avoid what could be more grave action later and provide for the long-term well-being of both our community and the institution," Tromp wrote.

Per Jones, "The highest-paid employees, those who make more than $150,000 a year, will take 10 furlough days. The lowest-paid full-time employees ($40,000-$74,999) will take four furlough days. Those making $100,000-$149,999 will take seven furlough days and those making $75,000-$99,999 will have five."

Per Counts, football coach Bryan Harsin, men's basketball coach Leon Rice and women's basketball coach Gordy Presnell each fall under the salary category dictating 10 furlough days, as do most of the Broncos assistant football coaches. Baseball coach Gary Von Tol will be required to take five furlough days.

Tromp outlined a "nearly $10 million impact" from losses related to canceling "millions of dollars in revenue-generating events through the school year and into the summer" because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boise State canceled its spring sports on March 12 as a result of the pandemic.

Boise State outside linebackers coach and co-special teams coordinator told The Athletic's Dave Southorn on April 7 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.