Tom Brady Receives Offer from Yankees' Minor League Team to Work Out at Field

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady is struggling just like everybody else to find somewhere to work out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tampa Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Single-A Advanced minor league affiliate, are offering George M. Steinbrenner Field to the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:

This comes after Brady was caught working out in a closed Tampa park Monday:

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer made Tampa home by signing a two-year contract with the Bucs in March after 20 historic years with the New England Patriots.

Brady apparently can't wait to try and lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.