Tom Brady Receives Offer from Yankees' Minor League Team to Work Out at Field

Tom Brady Receives Offer from Yankees' Minor League Team to Work Out at FieldApril 21, 2020
Tom Brady is struggling just like everybody else to find somewhere to work out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tampa Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Single-A Advanced minor league affiliate, are offering George M. Steinbrenner Field to the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:
This comes after Brady was caught working out in a closed Tampa park Monday:
JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN
Tom Brady may have won six Super Bowls, but like the rest of us, he’s just trying to find a place to work out. Tampa mayor @JaneCastor said in today’s briefing that a @tampaparksrec employee approached a man working out downtown and told him the park was closed. It was @TomBrady. https://t.co/etrPdrrGsN
The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer made Tampa home by signing a two-year contract with the Bucs in March after 20 historic years with the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Over the last 20 years in New England, a 6th-round pick became one of the most dominant athletes ever. ▫️ 6x Super Bowl champ ▫️ 4x Super Bowl MVP ▫️ 9x conference champ ▫️ 3x NFL MVP ▫️ 14x Pro Bowler ▫️ 17 division titles ▫️ 58 game-winning drives End of an era. @brgridiron https://t.co/XPiePUfqEv
Brady apparently can't wait to try and lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
