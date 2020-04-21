NCAA Announces Changes to Instant Replay, Targeting Starting in 2020 Season

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

The NCAA announced planned changes to rules regarding instant replay and targeting beginning with the 2020 season.

According to a release sent out Tuesday, players who are ejected for targeting will be allowed to stay on the sidelines with their team. Previously, they were forced to spend the rest of the game in the locker room.

Additionally, the NCAA will institute a two-minute time limit for instant replay reviews.

