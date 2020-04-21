UFC Announces UFC 249 Will Be Held on May 9, Location TBD

Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After a two-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic, UFC is looking to make a comeback by scheduling an event next month.  

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the promotion announced Tuesday that UFC 249 will take place on May 9 at a location to be determined. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

