4 Scottie Pippen Trades That Would've Changed Everything

Proposed Trade: Pippen to the Toronto Raptors for Tracy McGrady

Coming off a second straight championship and the fifth title in seven years for Chicago, general manager Jerry Krause was still eyeing the next era of Bulls basketball.

Michael Jordan was 34 at the time, and Pippen was set to turn 32 a month before the start of the 1997-98 campaign. Pippen was also going into the last season of a seven-year, $18 million bargain contract and would certainly be seeking a raise.

McGrady was a high school phenomenon and a projected lottery pick out of Mount Zion Christian Academy as a 6'8" wing who could score, rebound and pass.

According to McGrady, Krause wanted him so badly that he flew him in right before the 1997 draft for a physical, willing to give up his current All-Star small forward in the process.

"The first thing that really stuck out to me, because I almost was a part of that, is 1997, Jerry Krause wanted to trade Scottie Pippen. It was said that if they went 82-0, no matter what, he was going to dismantle that team," McGrady said on ESPN's The Jump while reacting to the first two episodes of The Last Dance.

McGrady also stated that once Michael Jordan got wind of the trade, he "axed it," therefore keeping Pippen in Chicago for one more year. He never mentioned which team was willing to trade the pick used to select him, though the Raptors ultimately chose him at No. 9 overall.

Vince Carter was chosen fifth overall by Toronto a year later, winning Rookie of the Year and making the All-Star team by his second season. Although Carter's prime would come far later than Pippen's, the pair would have had a few successful seasons together in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

While McGrady would go on to make seven All-Star appearances and be inducted into the Hall of Fame, taking Pippen's place in 1997-98 would certainly have cost the Bulls their sixth championship and ruined Jordan's final season in Chicago.